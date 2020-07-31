CrossFit gym doing three minutes of burpees to raise money for charity

College Station CrossFit is challenging its members to do continuous burpees for three minutes.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Burpees might not be everyone's favorite exercise to do, but a local CrossFit gym is hoping a few burpees can make some big change.

College Station CrossFit is challenging it's members to do continuous burpees for three minutes to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of Central Texas.

Those who sign up are encouraged to ask friends, family, coworkers and others to sponsor their repetitions. For example, if someone were to sponsor $1 per burpee and someone did 30 burpees in the three minutes, the sponsor has to donate $30.

“Burpees are hard. They can arguably be the most challenging [exercise] because you’re just moving your body weight up and down," said Charlie Lima, the owner of BoomFit - Home of College Station CrossFit. "When you give yourself a certain time limit to go at the maximum effort it just makes it that much harder, but this is for a purpose.”

The burpee challenge runs from Aug. 1-8.

The fundraiser is in conjunction with the BCS Classic fundraiser that is also benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Central Texas.