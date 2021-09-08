Charlotte Sharp Children's Center holds tour for Texas Education Commissioner

CSCC can accommodate up to 263 children and is open to the public as well as A&M students and employees.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Charlotte Sharp Children's Center in College station opened its doors back in April, and they are already receiving state-wide praise.

CSCC is a state-licensed preschool that provides half-day and full-day learning experiences and childcare for all children ages 2-6 years.

"It's doing amazing things with 4 and 5-year-olds. If I had a 4 and 5-year-old… god help me I don't, I would certainly send them here" John Sharp, Texas A&M University System Chancellor, said.

The center provides a unique classroom management experience. Children participate in large and small groups with adult-led and child-directed activities. Children participate as classroom community members. They serve as leaders and helpers, actively making choices, and choosing learning centers.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath took a tour of the children's center today to witness the state-of-the-art instruction and collaboration between Texas A&M system programs and the privately-owned children's center.

"We're interested in learning as much as we can about the practices that they've implemented here," Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath said. "How we can replicate those in regions throughout the state."

The center is already training A&M students in multiple disciplines as well as training local childcare providers.

"Childhood is a precise gift," Morath said. "We need to make sure that we continue to make childhood filled with joy and curiosity for our kids while they're in school."

CSCC still has openings for this upcoming academic year.