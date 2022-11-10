CSISD Education Foundation reaches $2 million in grants awarded to teachers since 1999

This huge milestone will allow continued development of teaching programs throughout the school district.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station ISD Education Foundation is awarding a total of $300,000 to 64 teachers on Nov. 16 at it's annual Grant Patrol.

This year's Grant Patrol will put the total amount of grants awarded since 1999 over $2 million.

These grants go to funding projects around the school district that will benefit over 14,000 students and 2,000 faculty members.

Projects being funded from this year's grants include the following areas:

Career and technical education

Fine arts

Leadership

Engineering

Literacy

Student clubs

Programs for students with special needs

Over the years, the Education Foundation has given grants to 752 teachers.

CSISD Superintendent, Mike Martindale, states "Their financial partnership encourages our staff and supports our strategic improvement plan by empowering leading-edge initiatives in our schools."

A very generous group of donors along with hundreds of teachers have helped fund these grants over the years.

"We are humbled and grateful that our entire community has come together to support the education of local kids," states Executive Director of the Education Foundation, Teresa Benden.

The annual Grant Patrol will occur at Pebble Creek Elementary on Nov. 16 at 8:30 a.m.

