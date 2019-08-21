COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

The College Station Police Department warns residents who are eligible to receive Social Security benefits to never give out their social security number to someone they are not expecting a phone call from.

College Station Police Department Has the "Social Security Department" asked you for money or threaten... ed criminal charges (psst... it's a SCAM!)? A recent phone SCAM, usually targeting people of age to receive Social Security benefits is to make some reason as to how or why your benefits are in danger (or your bank account is about to be seized), demand payment (maybe through a cashier's check or gift card), and threaten with an arrest warrant or criminal charges.

Scammers tell their victims that their benefits are in danger, their bank accounts are going to be seized, or that their social security number is going to be suspended unless they give a payment of some sort.

They may even threaten criminal charges or an arrest if you do not comply.

CSPD urges residents who receive this kind of phone call to hang up and call the real Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 to confirm any information the scammer may have told you.

If you receive one of these calls, you can report it here.

