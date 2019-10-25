ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — A local sheriff's office has been hit by a ransomware attack, authorities said in a press release Friday.

The Robertson County Sherriff's Office was made aware its data was compromised back on August 16. The attack forced the law enforcement office to encrypt data on some of its systems.

Authorities said it doesn't appear anyone's personal identification, their protected health information or sensitive personal information was compromised. They also said they have not found the hacker to be using any data collection tools to remove data from the office's network.

The investigation into how the attack happened and who is behind it is ongoing. The sheriff's office said it is continuing to make improvements to its network and re-build its systems.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the CISA, ransomware is a type of malicious software that can deny someone access to a computer system. Once the person is denied, they will generally have to pay some sort of ransom in order to obtain control of their systems again. Some companies and organizations pay the ransom, but are still denied the files.

The software can be spread through phishing emails or visiting and infected website. If you want to stay protected, the CISA recommends the following for personal computer users:

Update software and operating systems

Don't click on links or open attachments from emails you don't recognize

Backup your data and keep it on a separate device you store offline

If you are a company or organization, the CISA recommends the following:

Restrict users' permissions to install and run software applications

Enable strong spam filters to prevent phishing emails

Scan all incoming and outgoing emails to detect threats

If you do become a victim to ransomware, report it to the CISA, your local FBI office or the Secret Service Field Office.