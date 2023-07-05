'Defeated' DFW author goes viral on TikTok, book shoots to No. 1 best seller on Amazon

"This new author seemed super defeated when I first walked past him. So before I left the store, I decided to go back," the TikTok video read.

DALLAS — File this one in your book case under: Heartwarming.

A TikTok video that has gone viral just goes to show what a small act of kindness can do. This one has changed the life of an author from Arlington.

The video shows two men walking by the local author, Shawn Warner, promoting his debut novel at a Kroger in Fort Worth. The opening caption reads, "This new author seemed super defeated when I first walked past him. So before I left the store, I decided to go back."

Warner explains the premise of his book, "Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor," to the men.

"It's about a teenage girl who teams up with a ghost of multiple personalities to solve the mystery of her parents' murder," Warner said.

The caption in the middle of the video reads, "I don't know this guy and this isn't a sponsorship. I just wanted to show a stranger some kindness." The TikTok poster bought two copies of the book. After just two days since it was posted, the video garnered over 15 million views, and Warner's book shot up to the No. 1 best seller on Amazon.

Warner thanked everyone who saw the video and bought his book. He said was still looking into the next book signing at another Kroger location in Dallas.

