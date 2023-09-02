No evidence of shooting at Dallas County health department building, sheriff says

There were no reports of any injuries.

DALLAS — Authorities on Thursday responded to reports of a possible shooting at the Dallas County Health and Human Services building.

After both police and the Dallas County Sheriff's Office investigated each floor of the building, Sheriff Marian Brown later confirmed there was no evidence that a shooting had taken place.

The building is located at 2377 North Stemmons Freeway near the Dallas medical district.

There was a heavy police presence through the afternoon as the building was on lockdown. Authorities could be seen escorting people away from the building.

During a news conference, Sheriff Brown explained that a person inside the building had told family members that she thought she heard multiple gunshots. Those relatives then called Dallas police about the situation, which led to the heavy response.

Brown said that person reported hearing five to eight "loud banging noises" but that it could have been construction. Brown said investigators are looking into what the person may have heard.

"We have no indication that there have been any shots fired in the building," Brown said. "We have checked the building, we've looked around the building."

There were no reports of any injuries. Authorities said no one has been taken into custody at this time.

Brown assured she was glad the situation was not taken lightly regardless of the outcome.