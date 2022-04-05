Condition of child attacked by coyote in Northeast Dallas improving, coyote shot

A coyote, which may have been the coyote to attack a two-year-old in the White Rock Valley area, was shot Wednesday evening. Its condition is unknown.

DALLAS — A coyote was shot Wednesday evening, which may have been the coyote that critically injured a 2-year-old in front of a home in the White Rock Valley area Tuesday morning, Dallas Animal Services says.

A spokesperson with DAS said the agency believes it to be the same coyote, but the confirmation will likely come Thursday morning.

An officer saw a coyote near a park on Royalpine Tuesday and shot at it before it ran into the woods.

Thursday, a coyote was later confirmed to have been shot by the USDA, officials told WFAA.

"We are sending a DAS officer to collect the animal for rabies testing," DAS Spokesman Marlo Clingman said. It is unknown whether the coyote is still alive as of Thursday night.

There will be a press conference 10 a.m. Thursday at Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla Street, regarding the coyote.

The incident started on Tuesday, May 3. Dallas police responded to the home on Royalpine Drive at about 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned that the toddler was attacked while sitting on the front porch.

According to police, the 2-year-old was sent to a hospital in critical condition. As of Wednesday afternoon, family members said the child is in "stable condition."

The Dallas County Game Warden joined police as they continued looking for the coyote.

Around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas Animal Services said the coyote was isolated in a wooded area after being located by the Dallas Police Department's infrared drone.

Dallas Animal Services says that, during the investigation into the attack, it was clear that the coyote was well-known in the neighborhood and that residents were routinely handfeeding and petting the coyote due to its lack of fear of human contact.

“This tragic incident shows why it is critical that residents treat all wildlife as wild animals – when wild animals become too comfortable around hums, there is an increase in problematic and dangerous interactions such as this one that put both residents and the animal itself at risk,” Dallas Animal Services said in part in a news statement released Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors who reached out to WFAA, though, denied that they'd seen anyone actively feeding the coyote.

That's not to say, however, that the animal wasn't finding sources of food in the area. Doorbell camera footage shared with WFAA by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department shows a coyote -- reportedly the same one that injured the child -- stealing a DoorDash order off another nearby neighbor's porch.

One man on Nextdoor said their dog was attacked and killed by a coyote who jumped over their fence.

On Wednesday, Dallas Animal Services was setting up cameras and traps in the neighborhood in hopes of catching the coyote.

Dallas Animal Services said if you run into a coyote, call 911 and don't approach it.