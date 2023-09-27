SMU student killed in crash by alleged drunk driver, Dallas police say

A 19-year-old SMU student was killed, and the 27-year-old driver of another vehicle was arrested, police said.

DALLAS — A 19-year-old SMU student was killed in a crash after an accused drunk driver ran a red light Sunday afternoon, Dallas police said.

Honor Elizabeth Wallace was identified as the victim, according to police and university officials.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Monticello Avenue and the North Central Expressway service road, according to a police news release. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Lynlee Pollis, ran a red light on the service road and struck Wallace, who had a green light and was heading east on Monticello through the intersection.

Wallace, Pollis and a passenger in Wallace's vehicle were taken to a hospital, where Wallace died, police said.

Wallace's passenger was in stable condition, but more information about their injuries was not released. Pollis, the suspect, had minor injuries.

Pollis was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. She was booked into the Dallas County jail on a total bond of $100,000, according to online jail records.

SMU officials confirmed that Wallace died but could not provide more information, citing student privacy laws.

"The SMU community is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Honor Wallace. Honor was a valued member of our community, and we offer our heartfelt condolences and support to all who are affected by this loss," Dr. KC Mmeje, SMU's vice president for student affairs, said in a release. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and classmates during this difficult time.”

Wallace was a 2022 graduate from University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. The school issued a statement on her death Wednesday, that reads in part:

"Honor was not only a Liggett Merit Scholar but also a cherished and valued member of our school community," the statement reads. "Honor's untimely passing has left a void in our hearts, as she was a beacon of light among us, known for her intelligence, kindness, and unwavering dedication to her studies and fellow students. Her absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her."

The school says Wallace's younger sister is a part of the 2024 class.

To celebrate Wallace's life, University Liggett says it's holding a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.