Twin Oaks Landfill linked to Tuesday's death investigation, CSPD investigators say

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — College Station investigators spent Wednesday afternoon out at the Twin Oaks Landfill on SH 30 in connection to a death investigation at a local apartment complex, according to officials.

On Tuesday, police were called to the 2000 block of Holleman Drive West at The Zone apartments just after 1 p.m. They found 19-year-old Angie Saucedo dead in her apartment. Her cause of death has not yet been released, but investigators declared her death to be suspicious in nature.

Officer Tristen Lopez, who is with the College Station Police Department confirmed Wednesday the investigation led authorities to the Twin Oaks Landfill, which is owned by the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency, or BVSWMA. Lopez said the investigators were on scene for a few hours.

Investigators have released few details in the case and did not reveal what had led them to the landfill or why Saucedo's death is suspicious. They said Tuesday they won't confirm the public isn't in danger, due to the ongoing investigation, however, they don't have any information to indicate anyone is at risk at this time.

They are asking for the public's help in this case. If you have any information, you can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.