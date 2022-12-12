Centerville crash kills three, severely injures one

The crash occurred on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

LEON COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 10, Texas DPS reported a fatal crash occurred in Centerville at approximately 12:30 a.m. According to authorities, three people died and one was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

According to authorities, a 2022 Dodge Charger struck a tree after veering off the roadway, killing 20-year-old driver Andrew Resendez from Bryan and passengers Whitney Escobar and Jairus Johnson of Bryan and Houston respectively.

Escobar and Johnson were 20 and 22 years old respectively, according to Texas DPS.

The final passenger that was noted to be in critical condition is 20-year-old Maryah Lopez of Centerville, according to Texas DPS. She was reportedly transported by medical helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional, but an update on her status has not been provided.