How the Delta variant is impacting the children of Texas

The Brazos County Health District said with COVID-19 vaccines not available to children under the age of 12 at this time, it's important to take other precautions.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Delta variant and its high transmission rate is putting our unvaccinated children at risk, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. As children throughout the Brazos Valley continue to prepare for in-person classes, what should parents do to keep their kids healthy, especially those under the age of 12 who can't be vaccinated?

The CDC said vaccines are effective against the Delta variant and provide powerful protection against severe disease and death. However, the vaccines are not yet approved for children under the age of 12. As more adults get vaccinated, our children are making up an increasing share of COVID-19 cases.

"We have noticed that with a few of our cases that are Delta, they [children] attended youth camps over the summer," said Mary Parrish. Parrish is with Emergency Preparedness at the Brazos County Health District. "In fact, that is a large portion of our child-age cases right now."

AAP urges the @US_FDA to move quickly to approve a #COVID19 vaccine for younger kids as case numbers soar. In @NBCNews: @AAPPres Dr. Lee Beers: "The delta variant has created a new and pressing risk to children and adolescents across this country."https://t.co/30yvt4l2xV — American Academy of Pediatrics (@AmerAcadPeds) August 9, 2021

Between July 22 and July 29, children accounted for 19% of reported new cases, according to the AAP. Parrish said the Delta variant spreads quickly in families, offices and any place indoors and in close quarters.

In a hearing Tuesday in Austin, the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services heard from hospital personnel in Texas. Several rural hospitals in the state have had to close their doors due to the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Statements and data released by hospitals, the CDC and nonprofit health organizations all say at least 95% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past several months are unvaccinated. This has remained true even with the rise of the Delta variant in recent months.

"Our recommendation is that individuals take every precaution that they deem to be beneficial, and again, I would go back to pointing out non-pharmaceutical interventions," Dr. John Hellerstedt said. Hellerstedt is commissioner of the Texas Department of State Heatlh Services.

Down the hall, the Senate Education Committee took up a bill to fund virtual learning. The bill passed and will now head to the full senate. However, the controversy over a lack of mask mandates continues in the Lone Star State.

Dallas and Houston ISDs have implemented a mask mandate at the time of this publication. San Antonio is suing Governor Abbott over his executive order barring mask mandates back in the spring.

Governor Abbott's press secretary, Renae Eze, released a statement, saying that violating the governor's executive orders is not the way to protect Texas children.

Politics aside, the Brazos County Health District said when it comes to children, parents should continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC and local health districts. They are working to keep the community healthy and happy.