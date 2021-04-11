College Station man indicted after September arrest

College Station officers arrested Demontreyon Jackson after he was found hiding in a dumpster on Spring Loop back in September.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A wanted man who was arrested back in September for charges stemming from an alleged attack on a jogger in 2020 has been indicted.

Demontreyon Jackson, 20, of College Station, has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violation of a protective order two or more times within 12 months and violation of a protective order with assault.

Those charges are from offenses made in September of 2021, although details of that offense are not immediately available.

On September 20, 2021, officers with the College Station Police Department went to serve a warrant on Jackson for those offenses, however, he ran from the area of Tarrow and University and went missing in the 1000 block of Spring Loop.

He was later found hiding in a dumpster and arrested.

This isn't the first time Jackson made headlines. He was arrested back in May of 2020 after he allegedly attacked a jogger in College Station.

Jackson at this time remains in the Brazos County Jail after his most recent arrest. His bond is set at $336,000 for the following charges:

May 9, 2020

Evading arrest

Failure to identify

Aggravated robbery

September 4, 2021

Assault, family violence

Evading arrest

Resisting arrest

September 12, 2021

Violation of a protective order 2+ times within 12 months

September 14, 2021

Assault with a deadly weapon

September 15, 2021

Assault with a deadly weapon

Violation of a protective order, assault

September 20, 2021