College Station man indicted after September arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A wanted man who was arrested back in September for charges stemming from an alleged attack on a jogger in 2020 has been indicted.
Demontreyon Jackson, 20, of College Station, has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violation of a protective order two or more times within 12 months and violation of a protective order with assault.
Those charges are from offenses made in September of 2021, although details of that offense are not immediately available.
On September 20, 2021, officers with the College Station Police Department went to serve a warrant on Jackson for those offenses, however, he ran from the area of Tarrow and University and went missing in the 1000 block of Spring Loop.
He was later found hiding in a dumpster and arrested.
This isn't the first time Jackson made headlines. He was arrested back in May of 2020 after he allegedly attacked a jogger in College Station.
Jackson at this time remains in the Brazos County Jail after his most recent arrest. His bond is set at $336,000 for the following charges:
May 9, 2020
- Evading arrest
- Failure to identify
- Aggravated robbery
September 4, 2021
- Assault, family violence
- Evading arrest
- Resisting arrest
September 12, 2021
- Violation of a protective order 2+ times within 12 months
September 14, 2021
- Assault with a deadly weapon
September 15, 2021
- Assault with a deadly weapon
- Violation of a protective order, assault
September 20, 2021
- Violation of a protective order
- Violation of a protective order
- Evading arrest