Dennis Maloney re-elected to College Station City Council in runoff vote

Maloney is an incumbent and defeated challenger David Levine

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After a long election season that included a runoff campaign, Dennis Maloney has been re-elected to the College Station City Council.

Maloney, a current City Council incumbent and former Bryan ISD teacher, beat challenger David Levine 58.55% to 41.45%. He will serve in the council's Place 6 seat.

Both Levine and Maloney failed to grab a 50% total number of votes back in the November election which included an additional challenger, local daycare owner and founder of WE Encourage Women, Entrepreneurs, Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland.

FINAL RESULTS

Early voting + all 3 boxes



Maloney: 1,332 (58.55%)

Levine: 943 (41.45%)



Fewer than 30 absentee (28) and military ballots (1) are still out, but those would not be enough to change tonight's outcome.#bcstx #tamu



1/2 — College Station (@CityofCS) December 15, 2021

