Dennis Maloney re-elected to College Station City Council in runoff vote

Maloney is an incumbent and defeated challenger David Levine
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After a long election season that included a runoff campaign, Dennis Maloney has been re-elected to the College Station City Council.

Maloney, a current City Council incumbent and former Bryan ISD teacher, beat challenger David Levine 58.55% to 41.45%. He will serve in the council's Place 6 seat.

Both Levine and Maloney failed to grab a 50% total number of votes back in the November election which included an additional challenger, local daycare owner and founder of WE Encourage Women, Entrepreneurs, Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland.

Fewer than 30 absentee ballots are still out, according to the City of College Station, but still would not be enough to change tonight's outcome. 

Maloney will be sworn-in for a full three-year term Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 4 p.m.

