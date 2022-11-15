x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Injured Milam deputy to be released from rehab Wednesday, Nov. 16

Deputy Sam Ferguson IV is set to be released from rehab after being wounded during a mental health call near Rockdale on October 19.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Danger on the street. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

TEXAS, USA — Deputy Sam Ferguson IV is set to be released from medical care after being shot while answering a mental health call near Rockdale.

According to a Facebook post from Mike Clore of the Milam County Sherriff's office, Deputy Ferguson is set to be released from the rehabilitation facility at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

He will reportedly escorted home by fellow officers. Clore has stated that Deputy Ferguson will travel on US 190/SH 36 from Temple, then through the towns of Rogers, Buckholts, and Cameron to his final destination. 

Clore has also asked any who wish to line up and show their support for Deputy Ferguson to do so off the road.

Deputy Sam Ferguson IV, barring any unforeseen circumstances, will be released from the rehab facility tomorrow...

Posted by Mike Clore on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Sam Houston Memorial Museum honors Alabama-Coushatta Tribe

Before You Leave, Check This Out