Downtown Bryan is LIT! Destination Bryan celebrates the annual Lights On ceremony

There was music, goodies and photo booth stations as people shopped downtown Bryan for the traditional event.

BRYAN, Texas — Yes, you can say it. Downtown Bryan is LIT!

Destination Bryan kicked off the holiday season with the annual Lights On ceremony Friday. Thousands of lights were switched on to help make downtown Bryan cheery and bright. There are Christmas trees at the north and south ends to add to the holiday magic.

The Lights On ceremony was filled with people enjoying photo booths, holiday goodie bags and LIVE music from the Salvation Army, SFA Middle School Orchestra and the Aggie Brass Band.

It's also not too early to start on those letters to Santa. Downtown Bryan has three separate locations just for these special letters. You can find them at the Carnegie History Center Plaza, Lake Walk Town Center and the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History. You can click on the map below to find the locations!

If you want to make the letter official, just click the link below to download the official Letter to Santa! If you write your letter and drop it off at one of the three locations above by December 14, Santa will make sure you get a letter back.

Restaurants and small business in downtown Bryan stayed open late for the event, that included a countdown at 6:30 p.m. for the lights.

"This is their start to the holiday season as well," said Abigail Noel, who is with Destination Bryan. "A lot of them will edit their store hours for the holidays and extend their hours for some holiday shopping. A lot of them will kick off their holiday specials as well."

The event encouraged people to wear their masks and social distance, especially with the high numbers of COVID-19 in Brazos County. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy events around the city.