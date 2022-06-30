Destination Bryan brings home five 2022 Texas travel awards

Local Bryan businesses and events were selected as winners in 5 categories for the 2022 Texas Travel Awards.

BRYAN, Texas — The Texas Travel Awards recognize and celebrate top travel destinations and attractions across the Lone Star State. Destination Bryan brought home awards in the destination marketing campaign, hotel, restaurant, under-the-radar activity, and community event categories.

"First Fridays for our community at the end of the day, it's a community event. It's a way that we engage with our residents and really highlights the people that make Brian unique and so First Friday we've always enjoyed," Executive Director John Friebele said. "We know that our residents enjoy it now our visitors get to see what it is that first Friday does for our community and brings people to downtown."

The Texas Travel Awards were voted on by a panel of judges of hospitality industry advocates including travel writers, Texas media personalities, and musicians.

Local Bryan businesses and events were named winners in 5 categories for the 2022 Texas Travel Awards.



See what categories were won and how @VisitBryanTX helped make it happen on @KAGSnews at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/esleedXxXa — Jordan Adams (@Jordan_Adams4) June 30, 2022

"For us, it just really shows that Bryan is this unique place, and the people themselves should be proud of these awards because it reflects what they've done to make Bryan this exceptional experience when people come to town and visitors, come to town," Friebele said.