BRYAN, Texas — In celebration of National Dog Day, Destination Bryan is hosting its "Pints and Paws" event.

This event will be held in Downtown Bryan on August 27 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Residents are encouraged to bring their dogs to the event.

Event Coordinators said certain packages do require you to be 21 or older to purchase.

Chris Ortegon, Special Events Coordinator said "Destination Bryan is excited to host this unique and brand new event that showcases both local animal non-profits and craft beer brewed right here in Bryan, TX".

The event will also feature Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., KinderHill, and other local breweries.

A variety of activities will be available for you and your dog, including a cool off zone, mini-photo sessions, dog vendors, live music, and food trucks. Bryan Animal Center will receive $2 from every ticket sold.

“Bring your dog and mark your calendars for this one-of-a-kind event you won't want to miss, said Ortegon.

Ticket packages include the following:

All Inclusive ($35 Package) : Custom Pints & Paws beer glass, 1 free drink from Blackwater Draw Brewery or KinderHill Brew Lab, Bryan branded dog bandana, dog portrait mini session by ZilkerBark, dog treats, and coupons from participating sponsors and vendors

*Must be 21 & Older to purchase All Inclusive package

Just the Paws ($25 Package ): Bryan branded dog bandana, dog portrait mini session by ZilkerBark, dog treats, and coupons from participating sponsors and vendors

Just the Pints ($15 Package) : Custom Pints & Paws beer glass, 1 free drink from Blackwater Draw Brewery or KinderHill Brew Lab, and and coupons from participating sponsors and venors

