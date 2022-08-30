Hullabaloo Blues Fest coming to Bryan Sept. 2-4

Amanda Kile, the Tourism Event Coordinator, said that this is the second year Destination Bryan is hosting the Hullabaloo Blues Fest.

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan is set to host their second annual Hullabaloo Blues Fest starting Friday, Sept. 2 and running through Sept. 4.

Amanda Kile, the Tourism Event Coordinator for Destination Bryan, said that the event started last year in 2021 and was planned on a tight timeline.

This year, the event is set to feature multiple events for people to enjoy. According to Kile, the first event takes place on Friday night with two concerts.

Below is a list of events happening over the weekend.

Sept. 2

Randy Pavlock performing at the Hilton Garden Inn at 6:00PM

Daniel Ballantyne performing at the Best Western Premiere at 6:00PM

Sept. 3

Brazos Blues Band performing at Blackwater Draw starting at 5:00PM

Karl Rehn performing at Vino Boheme starting at 7:00PM

Nash Daniels, Vintage Ramekins & Ace Carlson performing at The 101 starting at 9:00PM

Oliver Penn performing at Hershel's Bar starting at 9:00PM

Sept. 4

Randy Pavlock performing at The Village Café starting at 11:00AM

Kile said that their group’s hope is to attract visitors coming to College Station to the game and encourage them to stick around for the concerts.

"We really wanna showcase all that Bryan has to offer in a fun way through a free concert and so Hullabaloo was exactly that. It is a fun free activity,” said Kile.