Fuel pump fire causes ground stop at DFW Airport, delaying hundreds of flights

The fire happened sometime Friday morning "at one of the fuel pumps at DFW Airport," the airport tweeted.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A fire at a fuel pump at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport led to a ground stop for inbound flights Friday morning.

The airport's air traffic control command center posted an update shortly before 11 a.m. about the ground stop, saying a fuel system was "currently offline and being inspected due to prior fire."

The fire happened sometime Friday morning "at one of the fuel pumps at DFW Airport," the airport tweeted.

"Our DPS team responded immediately and were able to put the fire out and shut off the affected pump," the airport tweeted. "Currently, we are performing safety inspection to ensure it is safe to return fuel service."

Around 12:40 p.m., the airport tweeted that the airlines' fuel contractor had "restored operations at their facility" and they were sending fuel to aircraft.

"It will take some time to get fueling operations back to normal," the airport tweeted.

No timetable was given on when things would get back to normal.

The ground stop was causing heavy delays into and out of the airport.

American Airlines was already showing more than 300 delays at DFW, according to Flight Aware.

Flight Aware was reporting that all inbound flights were being held and that departure delays were at least 40 minutes, and increasing, though it was unclear how long the ground stop would last.

UPDATE: This morning, there was a fire at one of the fuel pumps at DFW Airport. Our DPS team responded immediately and were able to put the fire out and shut off the affected pump. Currently, we are performing safety inspection to ensure it is safe to return fuel service. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/eUtGT8JuMj — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) November 11, 2022