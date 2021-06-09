Bryan mother helping send a message to those drinking and driving: Your loved ones also pay the price

Pam Todaro lost her son Dillon in a drunk driving crash in 2014. She has been asked to share her story in TXDOT's "Faces of Drunk Driving" campaign.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan mother is working with TXDOT to bring you an important message this Labor Day: When you drink and drive, you and your loved ones could end up paying the ultimate price.

Pam Todaro lost her son Dillon in a drunk driving crash back in 2014. Dillon was driving with a BAC twice the legal limit when he crashed his truck into a mailbox and concrete pole. Todaro said if you've been drinking, take a moment and remember your loved ones.

“Even though my son's crash was seven years ago, it’s still a part of my everyday life now," Todaro said. "It doesn't go away."

Todaro is part of TXDOT's "Faces of Drunk Driving" campaign this Labor Day weekend. The campaign puts real faces and stories behind the statistics by way of powerful testimonials on video.

"There’s to many choices out there today to be able to prevent this," Todaro said. "There’s so many choices. They can get an Uber, they can share drive, they can have someone be the designated driver, they can just plan ahead."

According to TXDOT, last year, there were 963 DUI-alcohol related fatalities in Texas. That means, on average, a person in Texas died every nine hours and six minutes because of a traffic crash involving alcohol.

Driving drunk can cost up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, loss of driver’s license, additional costs and other serious consequences.

“I just hope, that going forward, that people will really take to heart what TXDOT is doing with the “Faces of Drunk Driving" campaign and listen to all the stories that are posted on their website,” Todaro said.

Remember, DUI crashes are 100% preventable when drivers who’ve been drinking find a sober ride home.