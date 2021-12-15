Dine Around Jones Crossing event canceled

The event will be rescheduled in the new year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The annual Dine Around Jones Crossing event has been canceled, organizers announced Tuesday.

After receiving insight concerning the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that continues to spread with the latest Omicron variant and staffing shortages among local businesses, the event will be pushed back to an unspecified date in 2022.

Additionally, the forecast is calling for potential rain this Saturday, the day Dine Around Jones Crossing was supposed to be held.

"Our goal is to connect customers with the local restaurants/retail shops at Jones Crossing to experience unique offerings," organizers said in a statement.

Ticket holders will be contacted and issued refunds.