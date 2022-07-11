Director Warren Finch retires from the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Finch's nearly 34-year tenure in National Archives and Records Administration comes to a close.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Director of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, Warren Finch, announces he will retire on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Finch has spent close to 34 years in National Archives and Records Administration and began his duties as director on Dec. 27, 2004.

During his time as director, Finch supervised museum professionals, volunteers and archivists.

Finch helped create an open environment for all students and visitors, making the historic location a place where they could learn and embrace history.

Prior to his service at the library, Finch was a part of the National Archives team at the Bush White House. He helped transition Bush Presidential materials and made sure the Presidential Library had the entire record of the Bush Administration.

Despite his departure from the Presidential Library, Finch says he won't go far.

"I am not going anywhere. College Station is home! My wife and I are part of the community. I'll do some traveling and volunteering."

Finch came to College Station in 1993, he joined the Bush Library and Museum in 1997. Finch went from being an Archivist, Supervisory Archivist, Deputy Director and then finished as Director.

The city of College Station and everyone at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum appreciate Warren Finch's dedication over the years.

For more information on Warren Finch, visit here.