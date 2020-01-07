District 17 Candidate Renee Swann tests positive for COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas — Renee Swann, run-off candidate for the Texas Congressional District 17 seat, has tested positive for COVID-19.
She is asymptomatic and will be in quarantine for the next ten days.
She is competing with Pete Sessions for the Republican nomination.
Sessions and his wife, Karen, issued a statement after the announcement was made public wishing the Swanns to get well soon.
“We want to send our prayers and best wishes to Russell and Renee Swann for their full recovery from COVID-19," the statement read. "This virus is serious, and everyone must take precautions. We hope to see them on the campaign trail soon.”