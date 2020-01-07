District 17 Candidate Renee Swann tests positive for COVID-19

She is asymptomatic and will be in quarantine for the next ten days.

BRYAN, Texas — Renee Swann, run-off candidate for the Texas Congressional District 17 seat, has tested positive for COVID-19.

She is competing with Pete Sessions for the Republican nomination.

Sessions and his wife, Karen, issued a statement after the announcement was made public wishing the Swanns to get well soon.