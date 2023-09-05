District Attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez confirmed his resignation to 3NEWS Tuesday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez confirmed to 3NEWS Tuesday morning that he is resigning as district attorney to run for US Senate.

Gonzalez told 3NEWS he will be considered a "holdover" until Governor Greg Abbott appoints another district attorney and will continue to serve until then. He said he will run to take Ted Cruz's senate seat.

"Texans deserve better than Ted Cruz -- that's why I'm proud to announce I'm running for US Senate," Gonzalez posted to his Facebook page. "I won twice in a red county as a Democrat by running on my values, not away from them. It'll take a movement to beat Ted -- let's build one, together."

Gonzalez was set to go on trial to be removed from the DA position in late September. A petition to remove Gonzalez originally was filed in January by conservative leader Colby Wiltse, who is the executive director of the Nueces County chapter of County Citizens Defending Freedom USA.

Wiltse's original petition accused Gonzalez of blatantly disregarding the law he is sworn to uphold by mishandling cases, failing to pursue indictments, dismissing a significant number of cases -- both felony and misdemeanors -- and mismanaging his office.

The complaint was 119 pages long.

Gonzalez was recently featured in Rolling Stone for defending abortion rights in Texas. He told the publication that as a father of four girls, “I never want to be able to tell them what they do with their bodies,” he says. “And I don’t think that any other man — or legislator — should have that say either.”

This is developing story. Stay with 3NEWS as we continue to update this article.