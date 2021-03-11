40 Cases in 40 Days: Brazos County's unsolved

If you know something about these cases, call the Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Crime Stoppers is celebrating its 40th anniversary by profiling 40 cases in 40 days, starting with November 1. If you have any information on any of these cases, call, use its website or download the Brazos County Crime Stoppers app. You can remain anonymous and you could earn cash if your tip leads to an arrest by law enforcement.

The profiled cases will be updated here daily so you can refer back to them frequently. These are some of the toughest unsolved cases in Brazos County and a tip could lead to breaking the case wide open.

November 3, 2021: Vehicular Homicide

The Bryan Police Department is looking for tips in the death of a woman after she was hit by a car on East William Joel Bryan Parkway. On July 26, 2021, just before 6:30 a.m. witnesses said a white two-door sports car, possibly a Camaro, hit a pedestrian on the 1600 block of E. William Joel Bryan. The driver of the vehicle then took off at a high rate of speed.

Authorities said the car would likely have or have had front-end damage, possible hood damage, possible left quarter panel damage and possible windshield damage. Authorities said it's possible the driver may not have showed up to work that morning due to the crash.

If you have any information, call Detective Amaya at 979-209-5368, or call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

November 2, 2021: WANTED

Alberto Sanchez, 30, of College Station, is wanted by law enforcement. Authorities said he has an active warrant for assault family violence that was issued in Brazos County in 2012. Sanchez was last known to live on Southwest Parkway in College Station.

If you see Alberto Sanchez, call police. If you would like to remain anonymous, call the Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

November 1, 2021: MISSING PERSON

Jerry Gayle Woodard, 37, was last seen on May 20, 1991 in eastern Brazos County. Authorities said Woodard told family he was going hunting but he did not return when expected. His blue 1983 Buick Park Avenue was found at the end of Long Trussel Road near the Navasota River. Authorities said they searched for Woodard for several days but he was never found.