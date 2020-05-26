Young man identified and reunited with family

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information that can help identify him to please call them at 979-828-3299.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE:

Thanks to the help from the public, this young man has been identified and reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify the person pictured above.

Authorities said emergency crews came into contact with him on Tuesday morning on Catalina Road off of Farm to Market Road 50.