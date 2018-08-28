BRYAN, Texas -- With exams, projects and homework, students have a heavy load.

And the weight -- yes, weight -- that comes with it, how much is too much?

With students carrying all their supplies and books, doctors warn about the dangers of carrying too much in a backpack.

"Sometimes you can overstuff the backpack," said Dr. Boone Barrow, with Baylor Scott and White.

Dr. Barrow said students need to give their bodies a break. He said overusing the body could cause damage later in life.

"Children do not have a lot of upper-body strength to begin with," Barrow said. "If they are overusing their body the same way, consistently, that can lead to sprains and strains."

But, how can you tell lif a backpack is too heavy?

Barrow said when it comes to measuring the weight of backpack, a good rule of thumb is no more than 10 to 15 percent of a student's body weight.

