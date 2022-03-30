Have you filed your 2018 tax returns? If not, the IRS may owe you money.

BRYAN, Texas — More than one million Americans are owed money because of a hold in unclaimed tax refunds from the IRS.

The IRS reported that they are withholding an estimated $1.5 billion in unclaimed tax refunds. With April right around the corner, there are only a few days left to claim it. However, tax professional Debbie Holladay at Holladay & Associates, said this news isn't anything new and that there's a catch to ensure you actually receive your money.

"The year 2018 will close April this year so if you do not have your return to the Internal Revenue Service or postmarked then you could possibly lose that refund," Holladay said. "Every year, we lose a year. This year, it was '18 next year it will be '19. Those people that have a refund we really want to get that to you, otherwise, the IRS keeps that and they use your money all year long. So, why let them keep it?"

It’s not too late to avoid interest and penalty charges—don’t forget to file your tax return and pay the amount due by the deadline. See an #IRS video for more info: https://t.co/zNyMdsCt3r — IRSnews (@IRSnews) March 29, 2022

This is for those who haven't filed their 2018 tax returns. Holladay explained that since it's not an open year for fling your 2018 tax return you must mail it in quickly. However, if you owe money, you will still be on the hook for what you owe, but can still file your return or request an extension.

It only takes about 30 minutes to set up an IRS account to check if you have filed a return and see the amount you owe. Acting fast to get your returns mailed in will get you the refund you are owed.

Holladay wants people to keep in mind, they are not the only ones trying to receive money, so there will be a small delay among tax preparers and accountants.

Packing your patience she said would be your best bet.

"The faster you get your stuff in the easier you get us."