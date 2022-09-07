Dog dies after swimming at 'Barking Springs' near Barton Springs Pool

The dog died a within an hour of swimming in a section of Barton Creek.

AUSTIN, Texas — A dog died on Sunday after swimming in an area of Barton Creek located right beside Barton Springs Pool.

The death came within an hour of swimming in the section known as "Barking Springs." While the dog's cause of death is currently unknown, toxic algae could be to blame.

The City's Watershed Protection Department said in a Tuesday release it saw "a few isolated mats of algae near rocks in this area," and took samples of the algae for testing.

On Saturday, the department announced it found blue-green algae in Lady Bird Lake, which connects to Barton Creek.

Toxins from blue-green algae can harm both people and animals. No toxins have been found in water samples from Lady Bird Lake and Emma Long Metropolitan Park on Lake Austin. However, toxins were found in algae samples in both locations.

When toxins are found in algae samples and not water samples, that means exposure to the toxins can only be achieved through ingesting or directly handling the algae. Dogs can become exposed when they drink algae-affected water, eat the algae itself or lick the algae off their fur.

The Watershed Protection Department said people and animals alike should not swim in warm, stagnant water or water with "scum, film or mats of algae." Swimmers are also encouraged to rinse off after exiting the water.