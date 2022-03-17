Dome put in place for St. Mary's Church in College Station

It's all part of a $28 million project for the Aggie Catholic community.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Construction on the new St. Mary's Church in College Station is moving along. Workers successfully fit the new dome on top of the structure and locked it into place. The dome itself weighs about 12 tons and took about an hour to place properly.

People from the parish as well as onlookers stopped to see the sight of the placement. Next week, staff will start plumbing and electrical work as well as exterior waterproofing.

Within the next couple of weeks, brick scaffolding will also be put in place.

Construction of the church started in May of 2021 and is expected to take around 18 months to complete.

One of the reasons for the new church is because of the community's desperate need for more seating. With this new building, there will be about 1,500 seats compared to the old church's 850.

As the church is being built, designers continue to keep three values in mind: beauty, encounter and tradition.