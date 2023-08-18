Domestic abusers to face enhanced criminal charges starting in September

Local advocates stressed a need for continued education to break stigma so more domestic violence victims feel encouraged to speak out.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Increased penalties for domestic violence abusers in Texas become effective next month.

Texas lawmakers passed House Bill 1589, which escalates punishment from a Class A misdemeanor to third and second degree felonies for abusers with previous violations.

Defendants with a previous conviction by violating bond or protective order can be upgraded to a third-degree degree felony, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. A second-degree felony charge comes if the abuser with a criminal past intentionally engages in strangulation of the victim. If convicted, these offenders could spend anywhere from 2-20 years behind bars.

“Anytime there is an enhancement of penalties, it means more protection for the victims,” said Marta Pelaez, president and CEO of Family Violence Prevention Services.

Pelaez has long advocated for increased education surrounding the stigma of domestic violence. She said the time of COVID-19 led to more reports of more male victims reaching out for assistance.

Family Violence Prevention Services has offered a variety of resources for those impacted by domestic abuse for more than 45 years.

Pelaez stressed creating a safer environment for families at risk of domestic violence goes beyond increasing legal penalties.

“The majority of the victims of domestic violence are children. If we want to reduce the number of incidents, we need to address generational violence,” Pelaez said.

Patricia Castillo, executive director of the non-profit, PEACE Initiative (Putting an End to Abuse through Community Efforts) has helped countless victims of domestic violence over four decades.

“That’s what keeps me going and that people don’t want to live this way. That’s why it’s worth the investment of a lifetime,” Castillo said.

She believes HB 1589 has the potential to break the cycle of abuse.

“You do have those people that are out there committing these crimes that are sneaky and figure out ways to outsmart laws, but for those who do care about the law and don’t want consequences, this matters,” Castillo said.

From October 2021 to December 2022, the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence connected more than 1,600 domestic violence victims to support services through a partnership with county residents.