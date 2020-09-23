Donate blood and receive a free COVID-19 antibody test at B-CS Toyota Sept. 26

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Want to help save a life while also giving-in to curiosity?
On Saturday Sept. 26, the Toyota dealership in Bryan-College Station is partnering with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center to host a blood drive from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
With every successful blood donation, you'll receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. Antibody tests allow you to see if you have been exposed to the virus. If you think you had the virus but never got tested, this would be a great time to get your suspicions confirmed while also giving back to the community.
If you'd like to donate, you can sign up HERE.