BRYAN, Texas — Wandering through the Career and Technical Education Complex in Bryan you’ll find students hard at work, fixing up cars, welding and so much more. Bryan ISD's CTEC program is all to help train students for high in-demand jobs once they graduate high school.

Before those careers are possible they need to get certain certifications.

“OSHA 30 is something that will make students a lot more marketable," said David Reynolds, the director for Career and Technical Education at Bryan ISD.

OSHA 30 will train students about how to be safe in these hands-on careers.

“Simple things like the safety glasses, like when safety glasses are required, when they are not certain types, things like fall hazards, crane safety, electrical safety, power tool safety," Reynolds said.

Training in these certifications cost money, something many students may not have the funds to pay for. To make sure these students do have the proper certifications, Texas Mutual Workers Compensation Insurance donated $32,000 to get the OSHA 30 training.

“They’re helping me pursue my dreams and become a mechanic and work on cars," said Jose Acosta, a senior.

For Heavenly Kelly, this donation is pretty significant.

She got involved in CTEC from a recommendation from a teacher a year ago. She has been hooked ever since.

“I actually want to go to TSTC in Waco to finish my welding (degree) and (go to) college," said Kelly, a junior.

This donation will ensure that Kelly can pursue her goals, without having to worry about the finances that come with it.

“I actually come from a single parent household and I don’t have the money to pay for it myself," Kelly said. "I work a job, my mom works a job, so this is actually really amazing (to get) these opportunities.”

Opportunities that will continue to add to the workforce in the Brazos Valley.

