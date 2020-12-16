SARC: More than 50 sexual assault survivors waiting for services in the Brazos Valley

With the pandemic, SARC leaders said they had to do most of their counseling on line and served nearly 400 clients with services.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Sexual Assault Resource Center, also known as SARC, is asking for help in fighting sexual violence in the Brazos Valley. Thanks to the support from an anonymous donor, SARC leaders said they are one step closer to adding to their team.

The anonymous donor gave SARC $50,000 towards hiring a counselor that is specifically trained to work with teens who are victims of sexual violence. They only need about $14,000 more to make that counseling position full-time.

With the pandemic still going full speed, the need for services from SARC has continued to grow. Leaders said they have been able to help victims through online counseling, but the center has more than 50 sexual assault survivors who are on a waiting list for services.

SARC, which has been working in the area for the last 37 years, is a non-profit that works with victims of violence, even if they choose not to report a crime to law enforcement. SARC leaders said 60 percent of its callers choose to remain anonymous. They said their goal is to reduce sexual violence in the Brazos Valley through education, empowerment and advocacy.

SARC has a staff of 16 employees and 85 volunteers. They are available every hour of the day through the crisis hotline, which receives more than 1,200 calls a year. All of the calls are free, confidential and not affiliated with law enforcement.

