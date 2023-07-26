Spicy pineapple jalapeno Doritos created in honor of Houston chef

It's part of the SOLID BLACK program that spotlights Black changemakers, like Williams, for their impact on their communities.

HOUSTON — Doritos is introducing a new flavor created in partnership with Houston chef and James Beard finalist Chris Williams.

The limited-edition Doritos Spicy Pineapple Jalapeno flavor is for snackers who want a little kick with their crunch.

It's part of the Doritos SOLID BLACK initiative to spotlight Black Changemakers, like Williams, who make a meaningful impact in their communities.

Williams is the owner of Lucille's, which serves up southern cuisine in honor of his great-grandmother, Lucille B. Smith, another well-known changemaker. She was an educator, culinary pioneer and successful entrepreneur who founded her own food corporation.

During the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020, Williams founded his nonprofit Lucille's 1913, a conscious community collective that provides daily meals to underserved populations in the Houston area. According to the website, they've already provided over a million meals.

To honor his work, Frito-Lay will make a $50,000 donation to Lucille’s 1913 to support Williams' efforts to fight food insecurity.

“It is such an honor that Doritos has recognized the impact Lucille’s 1913 has had on the Houston community,” Williams said. “I know that my great-grandmother, who was both a trailblazer and changemaker herself, would be proud to see our impact being acknowledged through the Doritos SOLID BLACK program."

The artwork on the Doritos Spicy Pineapple Jalapeno’s packaging was created by another Black Changemaker, the anonymous art collective Mz. Icar.

Doritos SOLID BLACK has recognized more than 25 Black Changemakers in partnership with the PepsiCo Foundation.

“Doritos is a brand that prides itself on fueling the innovation and creativity of consumers – including Black Changemakers like Chef Chris Williams, Mz. Icar and the whole 2023 class – who are uplifting their communities and disrupting the status quo,” Tina Mahal, senior vice president of brand marketing at Frito-Lay, said. “Elevating the work and voices of the Black community through the SOLID BLACK program and our new Doritos Spicy Pineapple Jalapeno flavor gives us an opportunity to inspire boldness in others.”

The new flavor is available at stores nationwide and online at snacks.com.