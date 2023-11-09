Man back on the ground after climbing Downtown Austin crane

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is back on the ground after climbing a crane in Downtown Austin early Monday morning.
An Austin Police Department (APD) officer confirmed to KVUE that the man climbed up the crane at a construction site near Seventh and Guadalupe streets at around 3:30 a.m. Monday and was dangling over the edge. APD said the man is not a construction worker.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at 7:10 a.m. that the man had been brought back over the railing by Austin Fire Department (AFD) and APD crews. As of 7:24 a.m., ATCEMS medics had also climbed the crane to help treat the man and get him ready to be brought down.
ATCEMS said the primary extrication plane was to use the crane and its operator to lower the man once crews were able.
Just before 9 a.m., an EMS commander confirmed that crews were in the process of bringing the man down.
Portions of West Sixth and Guadalupe streets were shut down for hours as first responders worked to get the man down. The EMS commander said the reason that it took so long was because of some of the difficulties that responders faced because the situation involved crane more than 400 feet in the air.
"That's scary for anybody," she said. "Getting a patient down and home is always going to be a challenge."
ATCEMS said the man was taken to a hospital, though no injuries have been reported.