BRYAN, Texas —

Grab your sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes, and come on down to the Family Festifall, hosted by the Downtown Bryan Association on Saturday, November 9 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Family Festifall will have hands on visual, literary, science and performing arts activities for the whole family, with the exhibits provided by community organizations and businesses.

The festival will provide families with the opportunity to discover creativity, individuality, diversity and the arts all while exploring community resources.

The event will be located on Main Street between 26th and 28th street.

If you are a business or organization who would like to feature an exhibit at the festival, you can sign up here.

