Injured DPS Trooper identified after Burleson Co. shooting, standoff

Authorities have identified the second person shot at the scene as Texas DPS Trooper Joshua Strawn.

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — Authorities have identified the Texas DPS trooper who was shot in the line of duty while at a standoff in Burleson County on August 17.

Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua Strawn was shot after the suspect came out of the house pretending to surrender, authorities said. When the suspect opened fire on the group of law enforcement officers, that's when they shot back and the suspect they were trying to serve a warrant on was shot and killed.

Texas DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz said Strawn is a 16-year veteran of the force and is stationed out of the Freeport office. Sgt. Ruiz said Strawn has been released from the hospital and continues to recover.

Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock has been released from the hospital and the people of the Brazos Valley are ready to welcome him home! @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/PPqEmYi25P — Jordan Adams (@Jordan_Adams4) August 20, 2021