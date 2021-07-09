Drag brunch and drive-ins: The Check List for July 9-15

Our weekly events calendar of what to do in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — Howdy, y’all!

This is The Check List, a new weekly events calendar of in-person, virtual and socially distant events in the Bryan and College Station area.

Every Thursday, KAGS News will bring you the latest in fun and friendly activities for the family or a night out in Aggieland.

Here’s what happening Friday, July 9 - Thursday, July 15:

City of Bryan's Parks & Recreation Drive-In Movie

Bryan Regional Atheltic Complex

Friday, July 9, 6:30 - 10:30 p.m.

The Bryan Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a drive-in movie to help celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month. This year, they will be screening the classic action movie, Jurassic Park.

The cost of the event is $5 per vehicle with the movie set to start around 8:30 or dusk. Guests are more than welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets to spread outside.

Guests are more than welcome to bring their own food but hot dogs, hamburgers, lemonade, shaved ice and more will be available for purchase at the event. No glass or alcoholic products are allowed.

Suddenlink is sponsoring the event and will be hosting a variety of kid's activities for the little ones to enjoy.

Cora's Drag Brunch

Papa Perez in Downtown Bryan

Sunday, July 11, noon and 2:30 p.m.

Pride doesn't stop in June, hunny! Sunday Funday Drag Brunch hosted by Cora Cadette is an event you don't want to miss. This Sunday at Papa Perez join drag artist Cora Cadette as she hosts Malibu Von Schweetz, Muffy Vanderbilt III and more as they perform and lip-sync for their lives.

A selection of Papa Perez's menu will be available along with specialty drinks from mimosas to tequila sunrises. There will be two separate brunch events, one at noon and the other at 2:30 p.m. Limited seating is available and tables for 4 starts at $20. Reservations are required. Text 979-888-5422 for reservations.

The drag queens are performing for tips so make sure to have cash on hand!

Hot Nights, Cool Tunes in Downtown Brenham

Downtown Brenham, 115 W. Main Street

Saturday, July 10, 7 p.m.

Downtown Brenham is bringing back its concert series every Saturday in July. After the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic canceled all activities in 2020, Brenham is happy to announce the series' return.

This week, "The Fab 5," a Beatles tribute band will be performing. Food will also be available for purchase and the event is free to the public. On top of that, a classic car cruise-in by the Stray Katz Car Club will also be held. Stop by and check out some cool and classic vehicles.

Tio Tamale & Renegade Bakery & Culinary Studio Present: A Tamalada!

Renegade Bakery & Culinary Studio, 2606 Texas Avenue

Sunday, July 11, 2021, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Raymond Casares is the chef and owner of Tio Tamale and starting this Sunday, he will begin teaching a four-hour tamale-making course where participants will learn how to create a variety of tamales. Casares will be featuring a different flavor with each class including sweet variations of the famous Mexican dish.

In his first class, Casares will be diving into the variety of Mexican seasonings and revealing his secret on how to make the perfect pork tamale.

Each participant will leave with at least two dozen tamales, one quart of rice, one quart of beans, a dessert option and a commemorative bag that will include an apron and hot pad.