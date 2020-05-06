Bryan police release info on men wanted for recent fatal drive-by shooting

Two of the men are wanted and the other is considered a person of interest. Don't approach them, call police, as authorities said they are dangerous.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police have released the photos of the men they believe is connected to a recent drive-by shooting that killed a man earlier this week.

Ayrian Brown, 24 and Demetrius Thomas, 24, have warrants out for their arrest. They are wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and also a pardon and parole warrant. A third person, 18-year-old Deshawn Franklin, also of Bryan, is considered a person of interest in this case. Franklin also has other active warrants, one for evading out of Galveston and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Bryan.

Police are asking you if you see these men, not to approach them or attempt to stop them. Call for help by calling police or call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477). They should be considered dangerous.