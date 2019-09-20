BRYAN, Texas — TxDot is launching its "Be safe. Drive smart" campaign. This campaign is reminding drivers and pedestrians to be safe and alert. There were almost 70 accidents involving pedestrians in Bryan and college station last year.

The Bryan police department says the number of pedestrian accidents throughout the years are about the same, but the seriousness of them have increased.

“When we see a pedestrian hit, a lot of times it’s at night or the pedestrian is on the wrong side of the road. So, the pedestrian rules, if there’s a sidewalk, they have to use that sidewalk available. If there is no sidewalk, that’s typically when we find accidents that occur involving pedestrians. And they’re traveling with the lane of traffic,” said Officer McEthan.

Pedestrian accidents also happen on the highways.

“A lot of people may break down on the road, flat tire or engine problems…and then while they're checking out their vehicle or changing a flat, then somebody coming by, not paying attention, or actually under the influence of alcohol, and they may leave their main lane of roadway and strike somebody,” said Trooper Jimmy Morgan.

Trooper Morgan also added that a large factor of these accidents may be due to distractions.

“Everybody always, it doesn't matter, where you see somebody, they always have a phone in their hand. a lot of the type of crashes that we see is that somebody is distracted one way or the other. so, people always looking down at their phones, and that's all it takes.”

