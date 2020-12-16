SCAM ALERT: Texans getting emails targeting driver's license information

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said it did not request the info and they don't know who sent the email.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said it has received several reports from Texans about an email asking for their information.

The TDLR said the email appears to target Texans who have driver's licenses and asks them to validate their information with the TDLR. Officials with TDLR said they did not send an email to anyone asking for validation of information. They are asking you to delete the email immediately and don't click on any links to confirm or provide information.

What is concerning to the TDLR is that the email appears to come from someone within the department, however, the return email address does not belong to the agency.

The email tells people to validate their information before December 24, or their license renewal could be delayed. The TDLR said it never sent an email like this and doesn't ask people to validate information through a link in an email.