Drought worsens over the last year in Texas

Drought continues to worsen across the state as the current pattern prevents rainfall.

Every Thursday the new drought report is released and this week's report confirms that conditions continue to worsen across Texas.

Recent lack of rainfall thanks to a significant ridge of high pressure over the Central U.S. has led to worsening drought conditions not just for SE Texas, but the entire state.

Over 19 million Texans are now experiencing some form of drought, accounting for nearly 80% of land area.

That's up from just 14% from this time last year.

Drought is rated in four categories ranging from moderate drought (D1) to exceptional drought (D4).

Conditions have become particularly bad across SE Texas, with most counties south and west of Houston experiencing at least "severe drought" status.

As a result, many counties across the state, including a few in our area, have started to implement burn bans to prevent the development of wildfires.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) expects drought conditions to persist and expand across the state over the next few months as a below normal rain pattern stays in place.