The 10th annual drumline contest will bring the top percussionists in the state together.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The annual Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest is happening on Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon. This contest is being hosted by the College Station High school Cougar Band and will be at their stadium.

The most talented percussionists from Texas schools will compete for the highest honors.

Tickets to this public event are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Plenty of concessions and merchandise will be up for sale at the venue.