Dunkin' Donuts to open 'next-generation' restaurant in College Station Monday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Now people who live in and visit College Station will have the opportunity to run on Dunkin'.

Dunkin' Donuts is set to open its 'next-generation' restaurant on Monday, November 23 in College Station. The company boasts those who stop by will get an experience that's faster and more convenient than "ever before."

The restaurant will be located at 12061 FM 2154 which is right off of Wellborn Road between Navarro Drive and Deacon Drive. The restaurant will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., giving students and overnight workers in the area the chance to get some java for all night study sessions or work shifts.

The restaurant will have 30 crew members on staff, offers free WiFi for guests and, of course, a drive-thru.

While all of those details are exciting, the company is overjoyed at what they are calling the "restaurant of the future." The company issued a press release, listing a few items to entice customers. The building boasts of a modern design with an openness, colors and materials that will give the environment a positive and energetic boost.

The company also is eager to tell customers about its new energy efficient building, as it saves 25 percent more energy compared to a standard Dunkin' restaurant.

But what customers and potential customers really want to know: What about the drinks?

Dunkin' said it is proud to show off its new, innovative tap system that serves cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew and of course, nitro-infused cold brew.