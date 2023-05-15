Dutch Bros to hold annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser on May 19

Each drink sold at all of Dutch Bros' shops will see a portion of money will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a non-profit researching ALS.

Dutch Bros is holding their 17th annual Drink One for Dane Fundraiser on Friday, May 19 at their stores across the U.S., according to a press release from the organization.

On Friday, each drink sold at Dutch Bros locations will have a portion donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), a leading non-profit organization that researches and provides resources for those suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).