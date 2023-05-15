Dutch Bros to hold annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser on May 19

Dutch Bros is holding their 17th annual Drink One for Dane Fundraiser on Friday, May 19 at their stores across the U.S., according to a press release from the organization.
On Friday, each drink sold at Dutch Bros locations will have a portion donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), a leading non-profit organization that researches and provides resources for those suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
Click here for more information on the Drink One for Dane fundraiser. Additionally, you can click here to view a list of Dutch Bros locations near you.