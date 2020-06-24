Early morning Bryan house fire kills three people

BRYAN, Texas — Three people, including a child, are dead after a house fire in Bryan early Wednesday morning.
The Bryan Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 2100 block of Cabot Circle at 2:25 am.
Emergency crews arrived to the fire and found two adults and a child still inside the house and quickly got them out.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene, including a dog. Fire officials are notifying family members and no names have been released at this time
The flames from the residential fire also caused damage to a neighboring house's attic according to the Bryan Fire Department. The American Red Cross arrived to hep the neighbors displaced.
Investigators are still on the scene and have not yet determined a cause of the fire.