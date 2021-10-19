Day Two of early voting: the number of mail-in ballots grows slim

In Brazos County, 50% of people usually come in for early voting and the rest come in during election day but these numbers may change this year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tuesday marks day two of early voting in Brazos County and Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said about 250 people have utilized early voting so far out of about 121,000 voters.

"That's a really low turnout," Hancock said.

Hancock said early voting helps streamline the number of voters who had to go out on election day, so it kind of divides that our county.

"We usually run about 50% in early voting and 50% on election day," Hancock said, "when you look at how many people we vote sometimes know over two weeks, then the voter would be less likely to have to stand in line for any length of time."

Hancock said the protocols are the same as during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her office will continue to use pencils on the touchscreen machines, wipe down the devices, and keep social distancing.

"We still have our emergency protocols in place just because we want our voters to feel safe, as well as our election markers," Hancock said.

The deadline for a mail-in ballot is this Friday and Hancock says the chances are her office won't receive your application by mail before Friday.

"If you've already mailed your application, hopefully, we'll get it by Friday, but if not, then you'll probably have to vote in person," Hancock said.

Hancock said anyone could vote in person.

"Just go to the closest location; there are five early voting locations, and then there are going to be 25 locations for Election Day," Hancock said.

Hancock said, don't forget if you live in College Station, the City of College Station and CSISD also have items on this ballot; it's not just the constitutional amendments.