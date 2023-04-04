Texas A&M Forest Service calls American bumblebee population in East Texas robust

Aside from pollenating our flowers and sustaining our ecosystem, bees are also sustaining our local economy.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The bee population is helping the economy across East Texas.

According to a report from the Texas A&M Forest Service, Stephen F. Austin State University and Sam Houston State University, researchers were able to count the population of bees with bee traps across 74 counties in East Texas.

“In the State of Texas, we have about 1,000 difference species of bees," said Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Forest Health Coordinator Allen Smith. "We’re actually collecting American bumblebees in every county that we are looking for them."

Smith said the bees are attracted to the bright color of the traps, which were set across the region.

“Traps are placed anywhere from fence lines around airports to the edge of rights of way to open forest canopy where we would have flowering plants nearby," Smith said. "The blue color attracts the bees. They fly and they land on this. It’s a little bit slippery and they can’t hold on and they fall to the bottom."

A bee species that played an important role in this report was the American bumblebee. This species has a big presence in the state as researchers try to stop these bees from making it on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service endangered species list.

"Our population of American bumblebee in Texas is robust and healthy and sustainable," Smith said.

“We sell honey that’s produced right here in East Texas," said Bluebird Farmstand manager Lacy McHenry.

This store is just one of many local shops that sell honey made from bees who call East Texas home.

"Every week I get 12 jars and all 12 jars are sold by the end of the week, sometimes not even by the end of the week," Smith said.

Honey is a popular item in this area, but other parts of the country don't run the same luck Texas does.

"There are eight states where the American bumblebee has just disappeared completely," Smith said.

With the bee survey and pollen analysis, researchers said an educational program to teach the community about general information about bees in East Texas would be helpful.

Dan Bennett, associate professor of biology at Stephen F. Austin State University, said he hopes the research highlights the significance of bees and the role they play in the ecosystem.